Celebrate China for historic 20th Congress of the Communist Party | News

The central committees of the central parties of nations such as Korea, Vietnam, Laos and Cuba sent their respective congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Monday for the successful convening of its 20th National Congress.

In this regard, the central committees of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) highlighted the leadership of the PCCh, and expressed their willingness to strengthen cooperation with it.

Likewise, during the event, the four parties specified that it was a historic event in a new 100-year expedition of the Chinese people, expressing the firm conviction that this congress will chart the course for the Asian nation in order to achieve socialist modernization for 2035 and turn it into a great prosperous modern socialist country.

After yesterday’s inauguration of the XX Congress, the Communist Party of #China It will hold debates and meetings this week, from which the main keys to the future of China in the short and long term should come. The CCP has received various congratulatory messages pic.twitter.com/6gpcHk2Xh2

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

October 17, 2022

“Over the past decade, the CPC has comprehensively strengthened Party building and led the Chinese people in their vigorous struggle for the country’s sustainable development and prosperity and safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he stressed. the PTC.

Likewise, the PCV stressed its ratification to see that since the XVIII National Congress of the PCCh, under the leadership of the Central Committee of the PCCh with President Xi Jinping as the nucleus; as well as the guide of the president’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics to achieve great achievements in various fields.

“The CPC has led the Chinese people in upholding national sovereignty, independence and unity, building socialism, developing the country’s economy, and consolidating China’s role in ensuring global stability and balance.” , asserted the PCC.

He further added that the CPC, under the leadership of its General Secretary Xi Jinping, has made China a global innovation leader, executing an active foreign policy, proposing the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, widely praised.

“The LPRP, the Lao government, are willing to work with the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people to continuously consolidate and develop the Lao-China comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, and continuously deepen and solidify the building of the future community. shared Laos-China”, reiterated the PPRL.

The economy of #China has stabilized and is on an upward trend at present, and the country will strengthen the implementation of economic support policies, Premier Li Keqiang said during a meeting with Gansu delegates to the 20th CPC Congress. pic.twitter.com/1qwSW5NBVD

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

October 17, 2022

Xi urges people to make national rejuvenation efforts

Head of State Xi Jinping called on the people to stay united under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and join hands with one mind to promote national rejuvenation.

During a debate with delegates from the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in the south of the country, the president said that the 20th National Congress of the CPC serves as a political declaration and an action program for the Party to unite the Chinese people. to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



