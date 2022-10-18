Russia resumes massive offensive against strategic sites in Ukraine | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Russia resumed new attacks against strategic military targets in Ukraine, in particular in the capital kyiv, while the Russian army has neutralized several attempted attacks on Ukrainian territories controlled by Moscow forces.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia to continue operation in Ukraine despite NATO intervention

The Russian military has launched new attacks with long-range air and sea weapons on Ukraine’s military and energy facilities, said Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry.

Although the detonations were registered in multiple regions of Ukraine, the most affected was the capital, where the highest number of impacts from Russian suicide drones was observed.

“During the day, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued to carry out air- and sea-based long-range high-precision weapons strikes against Ukraine’s military command-and-control facilities and power system,” Konashenkov said.

In a briefing, the general “all assigned objectives have been achieved.”

Konashenkov also said that the Russian army thwarted the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Lisichansk (Donestk) and Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog (Kherson region) directions.

Russian troops supported by army aviation and artillery fire destroyed two mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Kupyansk direction, while 160 Ukrainian servicemen were killed, according to the report.

For their part, the Ukrainian authorities warned that Russian attacks have intensified today and that they have cut off the power supply, leaving thousands of civilians incommunicado.

Within the framework of the Russian special military operation, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, reported that a prisoner exchange with Ukraine will take place this Monday, in a 110-110 format.

“We will hand over to kyiv, mostly women,” Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that at the same time, the republic’s authorities are returning home “80 civilian sailors who were taken hostage.”

“Furthermore, 30 servicemen from the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic and other regions of the Russian Federation are released,” he said.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a new exchange of military prisoners with Ukraine.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report