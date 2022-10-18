Hungary rejects EU initiative to train Ukrainian troops | News

Report This Content

Hungary on Monday rejected the European Union’s initiative to train the Ukrainian army on the old continent, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

“Today it was decided that the representatives of the EU countries will carry out the training of the Ukrainian army. I would like to say that Hungary did not vote for the initiative. We will not participate in the mission,” Szijjarto said.

The EU on Monday approved a military training mission for thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and a plan to provide some 500 million euros ($486 million) in additional funds to help kyiv buy weapons.

The mission, which will have a headquarters in Brussels and will be under the command of French Vice Admiral Hervé Blejean, will have an initial duration of two years with a budget of almost 107 million euros ($104 million).

Hungary is the only European Union member state to take such a stance, and its foreign minister explains Budapest’s position by stressing that it supports peace efforts rather than escalation.

“Unfortunately, the events of the last few weeks do not point to peace, but to an escalation, and various decisions made only made the war more brutal,” Szijjarto said on his official Facebook page.

