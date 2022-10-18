China highlights strengthening of its economy in a decade | News

Report This Content

The growth of the Chinese economy, food and energy security were the central themes of the first press conference of the Communist Party of China, after the inauguration in Beijing of the 20th National Congress of the political party.

China celebrated for historic 20th Communist Party Congress

Regarding economic matters, Zhao Chenxin Deputy Director of the National Development and Reform Commission, stated that between 2012 and 2021 the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) went from 53.9 billion yuan to 114.4 billion yuan. , which represents 18.5 percent of the world economy, went on to explain that the GDP per capita rose from 39,000 to 81,000 yuan in the same period of time.

In the meeting with national and international journalists, Zhao stated that the development gap between the regions of the Asian giant continues to decrease.

He added that the poverty problems that affected 832 districts and 128 thousand villages were overcome, after exposing these achievements, the CCP official pointed out that they are closer than at any other time in history to achieving the rejuvenation of China.

During his speech, Zhao added that the nation’s international reserves remain above three trillion dollars, and he also emphasized that the Beijing government will continue to deepen its cooperation policy with other countries in the world, based on mutual respect and a win-win relationship.

The Chinese authorities also affirmed that the food needs of their people are covered, in this sense they explained that since 2015 more than 600 million tons of food are produced in the country per year.

The economy of #China has stabilized and is on an upward trend at present, and the country will strengthen the implementation of economic support policies, Premier Li Keqiang said during a meeting with Gansu delegates to the 20th CPC Congress.

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

October 17, 2022

Cong Liang Director of the State Administration of Cereals and Materials Reserves, maintained that the strengthening of the primary sector in the last decade is due to the definition of functional food production zones, the establishment of protected areas for the cultivation of important agricultural products and high-level land was built for planting.

On this same subject, the official added that his country has the capacity to store 700 million tons of food and that the circulation of farm products continues to be efficient and fluid. The same representative of the PCCh clarified that thanks to scientific and technological development, complete coverage of good seeds for cultivation was achieved.

During the day, the authorities also referred to the need to continue working to guarantee China’s energy security through the design and construction of a new low-carbon green energy system.

After yesterday's inauguration of the XX Congress, the Communist Party of #China It will hold debates and meetings this week, from which the main keys to the future of China in the short and long term should come. The CCP has received various congratulatory messages

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

October 17, 2022

Regarding this initiative, Ren Jingdong deputy director of the National Energy Administration, indicated that the generation of renewable energy installed in the country exceeded 1,100 million kilowatts, a figure that, according to his words, almost triples what existed 10 years ago in the territory. and is currently equivalent to 30 percent of the total renewable energy in the world.

Along the same lines, Ren commented that China plans to build a large photovoltaic wind base of 450 million kilowatts in desert areas and is transforming and improving projects in key areas.

Although he recognized the need to strengthen the coal, oil and gas industry through the exploration and development of these hydrocarbons, Ren pointed out that the efficient use of fossil energy in China is remarkable, noting that coal consumption has been reduced to 56 percent, a decrease of 12.5 percent compared to 2012 and 1.4 percentage points in the last decade.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



