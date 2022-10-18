UN urges work to eradicate poverty | News

Report This Content

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), António Guterres, called this Monday to work in the world to eliminate poverty, within the framework of the International Day for the Eradication of this problem.

This day should be a wake-up call for urgent global action to consign poverty to the pages of history, the official said.

Guterres highlighted that, during the Covid-19 pandemic, economic inequalities continued to grow and the gaps between countries and people continued to widen.

Inequalities of opportunities & income are sharply on the rise, with millions plunged into poverty due to #COVID19.

Este #EndPoverty Day must be a wake-up call for urgent global action to consign poverty to the pages of history.

— Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres)

October 17, 2022

He affirmed that at a global level, both the economies of the countries and the families were hit by the loss of jobs and the increase in inflation, among other setbacks.

To reverse this trend, he called for ending conflicts, transforming the financial system and supporting developing countries.

In this regard, a report recently published by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) showed that after the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions applied by the West against Russia, inflation has increased and more than four million children in Europe and Central Asia have been plunged into poverty, representing an increase of 19 percent from 2021.

Other countries in conflict, such as Yemen and nations in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel region, have also experienced a significant increase in poverty, caused by the scarcity and increase in the price of food, basic services and essential products.





