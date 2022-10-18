603 deaths reported in Nigeria after floods | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Nigeria reported Monday that 603 people have lost their lives after the worst floods that affected the country in the last decade.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Boat capsize leaves 76 passengers dead in Nigeria

The Nigerian institution specified after a balance that this situation has caused a total of 1,302,589 displaced people, 2,504,095 affected and 2,407 people have been injured.

A total of 82,053 houses are completely damaged and 121,318 affected, while 108,392 hectares of farmland were partially destroyed. Meanwhile, another 332,327 hectares were devastated.

PREPARE FOR EVACUATION

-Humanitarian Minister warns State Governments, LGAs on impending floods

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has warned state governments, local government areas and community leaders pic.twitter.com/YPqImOYA82

— Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (@FMHDSD)

October 16, 2022

In the opinion of ministerial authorities, according to the 2022 flood season forecast of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, many state governments did not prepare for the floods.

From the Ministry and the agency they valued that this appreciation of the natural phenomenon had to do with the number of lives lost and the damage to property, which increased astronomically, as they described.

The specialists also insisted that states such as Anambra, Delta, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa are still at risk of flooding until the end of November.

2022 flooding season as forcast by the Nigerian Metrological Agency, many state governments did not prepare for the floods. She said that as a result, the toll of lives lost and property damaged has risen astronomically.

“Unfortunately, over 603 lives have been lost as of

— Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (@FMHDSD)

October 16, 2022

The ministry will implement the National Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan “for better coordination of the flood response protocol, as well as a sectoral approach to flood management at the national and subnational levels.”

Similarly, the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, issued the order that federal agencies dealing with rescue and disaster management “intensify response and intervention efforts to support flood victims throughout the country.”

10 years after the 2012 flood, this is Infant Jesus, Asaba once again.

To think that the government gets notifications before these dams are opened yet all they do is dish out warnings, wait for the flood to come, then set up IDP camps.

When will the Nigerian gov be proactive?

when? pic.twitter.com/GznQhNcgDs

— Oghenekaro Aruakpor (@SugarBoyKaro)

October 15, 2022

The president notified that 33 of the 36 states that are part of Nigeria were affected, including the territory of the federal capital, Abuja.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report