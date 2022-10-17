European prosecutor’s office investigates the purchase of vaccines against coronavirus in the EU

BRUSSELS, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The European Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the procurement of vaccines against coronavirus, which the European Commission carried out centrally on behalf of all EU states.

“The office of the EU Attorney General confirms that an investigation is underway into the purchase of vaccines against coronavirus in the EU,” the office said in a statement on its website.

October 14, 13:48 Coronavirus spread The Ministry of Health presented a project for a rapid update of vaccines from COVID-19

The prosecutor’s office explained that they confirmed the information about the investigation, only on the basis of its “public significance”. However, they are not yet going to disclose any other details of the investigation.

The European Commission itself does not yet know what is the reason for the interest of the prosecutor’s office in the purchase of vaccines. “We have not had any contact with the EU attorney general’s office on this matter,” European Commission spokesman Christian Wiegand said at a European Commission briefing on Monday.

According to him, the European prosecutor’s office is a completely independent body.

October 12, 16:17 Coronavirus spread WHO announces new wave of coronavirus pandemic

The European Union purchased most of the vaccines from the US-German consortium BioNtech-Pfizer. Also during the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission signed contracts for the purchase of coronavirus vaccines with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Moderna, Novavax and Valneva.

Billions of euros were allocated for these purchases. Exact prices for doses of vaccines were not disclosed under the pretext of contractual obligations to not disclose details. Also, during procurement and vaccination campaigns, EU countries faced delays in delivery schedules, which led, among other things, to court proceedings. MEPs have criticized the European Commission for its lack of transparency in vaccine procurement.

The European Prosecutor’s Office began to work more than a year ago at its headquarters in Luxembourg, its main task at the first stage was to protect the EU budget from abuse.