Musk suggested the conditions under which the Third World War could start

WASHINGTON, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Entrepreneur Elon Musk Entrepreneur Elon Musk expressed the opinion that the Third World War could start if Russia loses Crimea.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that it does not threaten anyone with the use of nuclear weapons and remains committed to the postulate of the inadmissibility of nuclear war.

“If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using nuclear weapons, they will choose the latter. We have limited Russia in every possible way with sanctions, so what do they have to lose? If we hit Russia with atomic weapons in response, they will hit us, and we are able to World War III,” Musk tweeted.

According to him, the importance of the Crimea for Russia is comparable to the Hawaiian Islands for the United States. “Whether some like it or not, Russia considers Crimea a major part of it because Crimea, as home to the southern navy, is critical to Russia’s national security,” Musk tweeted.

He is sure that if the Russian army “faces destruction from NATO, it uses nuclear weapons, NATO will respond and the end of civilization will come.”

Recently, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX has been actively commenting on the conflict in Ukraine, admitting that he is struggling, albeit unsuccessfully, to achieve de-escalation.

Previously, Musk suggested that humanity stop targeting itself with nuclear weapons, threatening to “destroy almost all life on earth,” and declared the highest risk of catastrophe in the last 60 years.

In early October, Musk wrote that he doubted the possibility of Ukraine winning in the event of a full-scale war with Russia, and called on the parties to peace. He also offered his vision of the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. The plan calls for a “re-vote” in the Donbass “under the supervision of the UN”, keeping Crimea “a formal part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (before Khrushchev’s mistake)”, guarantees of Crimea’s water supply, and Ukraine’s neutral status.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an address to the Russians, said that the West had crossed every line in its anti-Russian policy, as well as constant threats against Russia. According to him, nuclear blackmail has also been used, and high-ranking representatives of NATO countries are saying about the possibility and admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia. Putin reminded the West that Russia is superior in a number of components to foreign military equipment, and warned those trying to blackmail the Russian Federation with nuclear weapons that “the wind rose could turn in their direction.”

The document on the fundamentals of the state policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence, approved by presidential decree, clearly defines the conditions for its application. In accordance with the document, Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of “the receipt of reliable information about the launch of ballistic missiles attacking the territory of Russia or its allies; the use of nuclear or other types of weapons of mass destruction on the territory of Russia and its allies; the impact of the enemy on critical important state or military installations, the failure of which will lead to the disruption of the retaliatory actions of nuclear forces; aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened.