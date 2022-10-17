World
New case of monkeypox confirmed in Romania
CHISINAU, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The Romanian Ministry of Health has announced that a new case of monkeypox has been diagnosed in the country.
The first case of monkeypox infection was confirmed in Romania on 13 June. Since October 3, vaccination against this disease has started in the country.
“A new case of monkeypox infection has been confirmed in Romania. This is a 44-year-old man from Bucharest. He is in isolation,” reads a statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Health.
To date, 41 cases of infection with this disease have been registered in Romania.
Recently, more than 5.1 thousand cases of this disease have been detected in more than 50 countries, while the ways of spreading the infection are not entirely clear to specialists. The World Health Organization’s Emergency Committee recognized the “emergency” of the monkeypox outbreak and called for control of the spread of the infection.
