Zaporizhzhya NPP lost power from the external power line, said the IAEA

VIENNA, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Zaporozhye NPP has again lost power from the external power line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported.

“This morning <...> The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has again lost contact with the last remaining operating 750 kilovolt (750 kV) transmission line, but continues to receive electricity from the grid through a backup system.

The IAEA expert team present at the ZNPP site was informed by the plant’s senior operating staff that the automatic shutdown had occurred due to a voltage drop in the system.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine regularly carry out artillery strikes on Energodar and in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant, which has been under the control of the Russian military since March.

In early September, the station was visited by an IAEA mission led by the agency’s director general Rafael Grossi. The organization released a final report in which it called for an end to the shelling of the station and its environs, as this could damage critical equipment and release radioactive materials unrestrictedly. Two representatives of the IAEA are currently working at ZNPP.

In September, the operation of the station’s power units was completely stopped due to shelling.