Parliamentarians criticize British Prime Minister

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. British MPs criticized British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who did not appear at the beginning of the parliamentary session to answer questions about the failure of her economic policy.

On Monday, the new UK Treasury Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, canceled almost all measures of the scandalous plan to support the country’s economy, developed by his predecessor Quasi Kwarteng and the British government led by Truss. Later it became known that Truss did not appear at the beginning of the meeting to personally answer the questions of parliamentarians about her unsuccessful economic policy, instead it was done by the leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt. The broadcast was conducted on the website of the British Parliament.

“I apologize to the leader of the opposition and to parliament, the prime minister was late on urgent business,” Mordaunt said on behalf of Truss at the beginning of the parliament meeting. At this moment, many deputies laughed out loud.

“I think that under this Conservative government, everyone will be able to be Prime Minister for 15 minutes,” the leader of the opposition Labor Party replied with a sneer, noting that the Truss government had lost confidence.

“Where is the minister?.. This humiliated prime minister (Lise Truss) just can’t last long,” Kirsten Oswald, deputy leader of the National Party of Scotland in the House of Commons, said, noting that Mordaunt was “trying out” for a new position as British prime minister .

Many parliamentarians reproached Truss for “hiding” while the country is experiencing an economic crisis due to the fault of her government and the plan he developed to support the economy.

The British government, led by Truss, has faced a flurry of criticism over a new plan to support the economy and fears that the government will increase the size of the public debt to implement it. The plan was introduced in Parliament by former Treasury Secretary Kwazi Kwarteng and called for massive tax cuts. After its announcement, the yield on five-year UK government bonds rose to the highest level since 2008 of 4.6%, which means a decrease in demand for debt securities. In this regard, the pound fell sharply and in the course of trading fell to a historic low of $1.054 per pound.

Due to the situation in the financial markets last Friday, Truss during a press conference announced an increase in corporate income tax from 19% to 25%, proposed under the government of her predecessor Boris Johnson and canceled earlier by Truss. The cancellation of the planned increase was one of the measures of the plan to support the economy and assumed that more businesses would invest in the UK economy. On Friday, the author of the scandalous plan, Finance Minister Kwazi Kwarteng, resigned, replaced by former British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.