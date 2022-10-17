Media: US wants to impose sanctions against Iran for “military assistance” to Russia

WASHINGTON, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The US administration intends to impose sanctions on Iran for allegedly delivering weapons to Russia, the Politico newspaper writes, citing sources in the White House.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, future sanctions are likely to include both economic restrictions and export control measures. At the same time, it is noted that the new sanctions will also apply to third parties that allegedly help Moscow and Tehran to supply arms.

“Are we going to take additional steps regarding Iran’s arms sales to Russia? Definitely yes. Anyone who sells materials to Iran that can be used to produce drones or ballistic missiles, be on the lookout, because we will certainly impose sanctions on anyone who allows Iran to help Russia kill Ukrainians,” one of the sources confirmed.

On Sunday, the Washington Post reported on Iran’s allegedly planned delivery of ballistic missiles of its own production to Russia. According to US intelligence cited by journalists, this is a batch of Fatah-110 and Zolfgar short-range missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers. The publication claims that Iran is also preparing to supply additional unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia.

In early October, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the Iranian side did not supply Russia with weapons for use in hostilities in Ukraine, since “any support with weapons by one of the parties to the conflict will delay the possibility of establishing peace.” The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the topic of Russia’s purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially thrown into the American media.