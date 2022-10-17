MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Special flights of the Russian Defense Ministry delivered 65 tons of humanitarian aid to Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“Special flights of the Russian Defense Ministry delivered to Kabul a consignment of humanitarian aid weighing more than 65 tons, consisting of essential goods. The Afghan side expressed its gratitude for providing friendly support,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Humanitarian aid arrived in Afghanistan on October 16, the ministry said.

“The Russian Federation will continue humanitarian assistance to the population of Afghanistan,” the Russian Foreign Ministry assured.