The United States reminded Zelensky about the place of Kyiv in the conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The involvement of the United States in the conflict in Ukraine will lead to an inevitable escalation between Washington and Moscow, so the Zelensky government should look for peaceful ways to resolve the crisis, said Dmitry Simes, publisher of The National Interest magazine.
“Kyiv has the right to make its own decisions, but it cannot dictate what level of support it will receive from NATO and how long it will receive it, especially when it comes to the very existence of the members of the alliance,” the article says.
According to the author, it would be a gross mistake to think that the West should support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” without seeking a diplomatic solution to the conflict, which “could easily get out of control.”
It is unlikely that Zelensky, with his confidence in continued support from the United States and Europe, will easily go for a peaceful settlement, but in the West such a desire may intensify in the coming months, the author added.
“Extremism in the name of a liberal world order is still extremism,” Simes concluded.
Against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass, which began on February 24, Washington and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target for the Russian Aerospace Forces.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

