Meet five essential foods for good health | News

Every October 16 since 1979, World Food Day is commemorated, an event proposed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in order to promote the eradication of food insecurity, an objective also set in the 2030 Agenda with its goal of zero hunger.

For decades, the nutritional diet of human beings, when incorrect, has generated serious diseases, with two fundamental problems being latent, malnutrition and obesity.

For this reason, specialists point out that a balanced diet is essential to meet the individual needs of the human body, specifying as main nutrients carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, minerals, vitamins and water; as well as vital energy.

It is worth specifying that, to emphasize the importance of an efficient nutritional status in human beings for an optimal functioning of the organism, the motto of World Food Day for this year is “Leave no one behind”; emphasizing the numerous population that has not advanced in matters of food security and lacks healthy nutrition.

Five essential foods for a balanced diet

Olive oil

This type of vegetable oil, mainly for culinary use, contains high degrees of oleic acid with clear heart-healthy properties; In addition to producing a decrease in bad cholesterol (LDL) and an increase in good cholesterol (HDL) in the blood.

It also contains plenty of vitamin E, which protects the arteries from cholesterol already in the blood, preventing arteriosclerosis.

We, the consumers, must act to ensure that no one is left behind. We can change food systems for the better by being more responsible & showing greater empathy in our choices & actions.

Este #WorldFoodDay & every day, here are 7 actions we can all take����#WorldFoodDay

— Food and Agriculture Organization (@FAO)

October 14, 2022

Grape

Despite its high caloric intake, 70 calories per 100 grams, it is another interesting food; which provides potassium of 350 mg per 100 grams and, to a lesser extent, calcium and magnesium.

On the other hand, it offers a good source of folic acid for pregnant women, and vitamin B6, as well as anthocyanins, flavonoids and tannins, which reduces cardiovascular risk, reducing oxidation at the level of the arteries and improving cholesterol levels.

Mango

The nutritional content of this fruit is 85 percent water, in addition to providing 14 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams, tartaric and malic acids and practically no fat.

It is worth specifying that its abundance of fibers improves intestinal transit; while being rich in vitamins such as C, with 37 mg per 100 grams, as well as A and E; making it another source of antioxidants, which helps protect the body from aging phenomena, eliminating free radicals.

Turkey

This type of poultry is part of white meats, characterized by having little fat and low cholesterol; while its caloric intake is moderate, with less than 130 calories per 100 grams of thigh and less than 100 calories per 100 grams of breast.

Sardine

Of the fish, the sardine is one of the fattiest par excellence, with its contribution of omega-3 acids, important for its effect on inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and oncological pathologies.

It also represents an important contribution of fat-soluble vitamins D, E and A; the first important for bone metabolism; while the last two are powerful antioxidants.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



