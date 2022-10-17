Xi Jinping calls to work for a modern socialist country | News

Report This Content

At the first session of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), President Xi Jinping urged this Sunday to fight together to build a modern socialist country in all aspects.

China holds 20th National Congress of the Communist Party

The Chinese leader stressed that the main task of the Chinese communists will be to unite the population more around the construction of a country based on the conception of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Among the advances since the previous Congress, he highlighted that the country provided the population with better living conditions and won the battle against poverty, an event that he described as historic and that points to the need to continue developing the rural sector and agri-food production. .

During his speech, Xi Jinping referred to the takeoff of economic activity, which has taken that nation to second place globally, with an 18 percent share of the world‘s gross domestic product (GDP), while it ranks first in grain production and foreign exchange reserves.

He pointed out that a more dynamic and far-reaching economic opening strategy has been applied abroad, which has placed China as the first trading partner of around 140 nations around the world.

Xi Jinping valued as positive the confrontation with internal corruption and the constant promotion among the militants and the people of a thought opposed to privileges.

He also stressed that the economic reforms have been applied under the criterion that the people are the owners of the country, the main subject in socialism with Chinese characteristics and an essential actor in the deepening of democracy.

He also highlighted the country’s world leadership in confronting the Covid-19 pandemic and in world governance, with its voice in favor of the peoples, diplomacy and multilateralism, to the detriment of positions of strength and hegemonic conceptions of a group of nations.

#China will never seek hegemony or engage in expansionism, Xi Jinping said, noting that China firmly opposes the Cold War mentality and interference in other countries’ internal affairs #XXPCChCongress pic.twitter.com/9jpdQQEZId

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

October 16, 2022

He thanked the militancy, the population, popular organizations and compatriots in the special regime administrative areas for their support of China’s modernization.

Among other ideas, he stated that partisan work has also faced shortcomings, so in the future the CCP’s work will have to be intensified to overcome them.

During the 20th Congress, the Central Committee, the Standing Committee, the Politburo and the General Secretary of the CPC will be elected. At the beginning of the plenary session, tribute was paid to Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Shu Enlai and other Chinese revolutionaries.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



