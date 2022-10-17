UN warns of famine crisis in the world | News

Report This Content

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recently warned of the worsening of hunger suffered by millions of people in the world today and the consequences of not renewing the food exemption between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.

With regard to World Food Day this October 16, the FAO provided data that reveals 345 million hungry people on the planet and the death of one of them every four seconds from this cause.

“We are facing an unprecedented global food crisis and all signs suggest that we have not yet seen the worst,” said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program (WFP).

Before the war in #ukraine, I had been saying that 2022 could be the worst humanitarian crisis since WWII. Now we’re facing a food availability crisis in 2023. If we fail to act, this will be a catastrophe unlike any we have seen in our lifetime. #WorldFoodDay pic.twitter.com/FjPl2FSqdO

— David Beasley (@WFPChief)

October 15, 2022

Let me be clear, Beasley added, things can and will get worse unless there is a large-scale, coordinated effort to address the root causes of this crisis. We cannot have another year of record hunger, he said.

the #GlobalFoodCrisis has not yet reached its peak – and 2023 could be worse.

��Today, there is enough food, but at the wrong price and in the wrong place.

�� In 2023, a food availability crisis is looming as climate shocks and conflict disrupt food production.

— World Food Program (@WFP)

October 14, 2022

The global food crisis, the WFP points out, has not yet reached its peak and in 2023 it will continue to rise, a situation aggravated by the pandemic, climate change, the international economic and security crisis.

Consequently, the FAO called for the renewal of the food agreement reached in July with Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, due to expire in November, and thus reduce tensions in the supply of grains and fertilizers to international markets.

“Not renewing this can cause that in a year there will be between 13 and 20 million more people with hunger,” the deputy director of the FAO Agri-Food Economics Division, Marco Sánchez, told the press.

“Supply chains cannot be stopped because one of the main problems is that the poorest and most vulnerable would be left without food,” the official emphasized.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



