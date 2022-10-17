Order restored in Tehran prison after fire | News

Report This Content

The Iranian Judiciary reported that the conditions in Tehran’s Evin Prison are completely normal and that the daily business of the facility is carried out as usual after a major fire broke out in one of the prison’s workshops.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran calls US sanctions a crime against humanity.

The media center of the Judiciary, quoted by Iran’s official IRNA news agency, said on Sunday that the fire broke out in one of the Evin prison’s tailoring workshops after clashes between several prisoners convicted of financial crimes and theft. .

“Shortly after the conflict and the fire in the workshop, the security agents of the penitentiary center launched themselves to take control of the facility and immediately the fire station located in the penitentiary center began the extinguishing operation and the fire has been content and turned off,” he added.

The press center stressed that the prisoners had called their families after the incident to assure them of their safety.

Saturday night’s fire at Evin prison left four prisoners dead and 61 others injured, according to an official report.

“Four prisoners died from smoke inhalation caused by the fire, and 61 were injured,” the Judiciary reported on its Mizan website.

According to the website of the judicial body, of the 61 injured in the incident, only ten were hospitalized, four of them seriously.

Police, firefighters and emergency services saved more than 70 prisoners who were at risk of being affected by the incident.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

