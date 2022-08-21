Israeli forces kill a Palestinian in the West Bank | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported Friday that a 58-year-old man was killed by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank city of Tubas.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Palestinian president says Israel has carried out 50 massacres

The entity specified that the victim was identified as Salah Tawfiq Sawafta, who died of the seriousness of his injuries in a hospital, after suffering a head injury.

The authorities explained that Sawafta was leaving a local mosque, after performing the Fajr prayer, when Israeli soldiers opened fire during a raid.

Urgent: Israeli occupation forces kill an elderly Palestinian in the occupied city of Tubas.

– Palestine Today ���� (@HoyPalestina)

August 19, 2022

Israeli crackdown leaves several Palestinians injured in Nablus

On the other hand, local authorities denounced that Israeli soldiers also suppressed on this day the protests against illegal settlements and in defense of Palestinian land, in the cities of Beita and Beit Dajan, south and east of the city of Nablus, West Bank. .

The WAFA agency reported that “Palestinian Red Crescent doctors said that one protester was hit by live ammunition in the foot and five others suffocated with tear gas in Beita. All the injured were treated at the scene.”

International, ���� & ���� activists participated in the weekly march in #KafrQaddum in rejection of the settlement outpost on the town’s territory. IOF suppressed the demonstrators by throwing tear gas canisters and rubber bullets, injuring several protesters and a journalist. pic.twitter.com/n751bCfb27

— ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine)

August 19, 2022

In addition, one protester sustained injuries from a rubber-coated steel bullet, and another suffered burns after being hit by a gas canister, while 37 people suffocated from tear gas in Beit Dajan.

In the town of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqiliya, Israeli soldiers also suppressed the weekly protest against the occupation of their land, leaving at least six people injured with rubber-coated steel bullets and several suffocated by tear gas.

To date, the Palestinian authorities have registered more than 700,000 Israelis living in occupied Palestinian cities such as East Jerusalem and the West Bank, in violation of international law and tripling the number of settlements since the 1993 Oslo Accords.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report