Russia will continue operation in Ukraine despite NATO intervention | News

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was de facto involved in the conflict in Ukraine, but this does not affect the objectives of the Russian special operation, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Belarusian Defense Ministry announces arrival of Russian troops

“NATO has already entered the Ukrainian conflict de facto. But this does not affect our objectives in any way, that is, the operation continues and will end,” the Kremlin spokesman said in an interview with Russian television.

NATO assistance to Ukraine significantly complicates the situation, but the potential of the Russian Federation allows us to continue the special military operation, even under these conditions, Peskov assured.

“NATO de facto has already got into this conflict. But this in no way affects all of our goal-setting. That is, the “special operation” continues, it will be brought to an end,” Kremlin’s spokesman Peskov said. pic.twitter.com/aQnRrZWi0r

The spokesman explained that it is now “substantially more difficult” for Moscow due to the fact that NATO is supporting Kieb.

“This probably requires our internal economic and other mobilization. One thing is the kyiv regime and another thing is the potential of NATO. This is an additional burden. But our potential allows us to continue the operation in these conditions,” he emphasized. .

One of the fundamental objectives of the operation is what Russian President Vladimir Putin defined as the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

