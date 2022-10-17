More than 100,000 French protest against high cost of living | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Around 140,000 French people demonstrated this Sunday in the French capital against the high cost of living while the police repressed the activists with tear gas, which caused several clashes.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Yellow vests protest in Paris against French government

The protest was called by the New Popular Ecological and Social Union (Nupes) bloc, however, more than 80 political and union organizations had confirmed their participation earlier this week.

The demonstrators denounce the loss of purchasing power in the face of rising inflation that has caused a dizzying increase in the prices of electricity, food, fuel and services in general.

Une autre vie est possible, débarrassée du pillage du profit. One other world is possible, I freed the saccage of capitalist productivism.

Avec ce que nous sommes en train de faire aujourd’hui, nous dessinons un nouveau Front populaire.#March16October #LaMarche pic.twitter.com/A0o454pAkV

— Jean-Luc Mélenchon (@JLMelenchon)

October 16, 2022

In this regard, the head of La France Insumisa (LFI), Jean-Luc Mélenchon, stated that “if you are in difficulty or in misery, it is exclusively because the correlation of forces between those who have everything and those who have little, it is in favor of those who have everything.”

In this sense, he stressed that “another life is possible, free from the spoils of profit. Another world is possible, free from the frenzy of capitalist productivism. With what we are doing today, we are designing a new Popular Front”.

�� Immense succès pour la #March16October With 140,000 people mobilized against the vie chère, the inaction climatique et la réforme des retraites.

✊ You are the name. You are the force. The popular unit is the solution to the crisis!#LaMarche pic.twitter.com/a6DqHRZwWO

— Jean-Luc Mélenchon (@JLMelenchon)

October 16, 2022

In turn, Mélenchon stressed that “employers believed that they could play with rot and oppose each other. What is more important is the unity of the people themselves who do not allow themselves to be divided by their skin color, religion, political affiliation or indifference.”

For their part, there have been clashes between protesters and police officers when the latter burst into the protest with tear gas to try to disperse the massive concentration.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report