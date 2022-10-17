Nearly 60 million hungry live in Africa | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At least 58 million people in West and Central Africa, including 29 million children, are now acutely food insecure and in need of urgent food assistance, an alliance of international NGOs operating on the continent reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Uganda reports seven deaths from Ebola in past two days

On World Food Day, the Joining Forces Alliance, which includes Save the Children, World Vision, SOS Children’s Village, Terre des Hommes, Educo, Plan International, have raised the alarm about the serious situation of food insecurity and hunger crisis in Africa.

Millions of households are now facing severe food shortages that greatly reduce their daily food consumption, which is leading to high or severe acute malnutrition and communicable diseases.

“Most people are experiencing the impact of increasing food prices, but for some, they have potentially deadly consequences – almost 50 million children are now so thin for their height they’re at increased risk of death.” @MosheNjeri @WorldVision Global Hunger Response Director pic.twitter.com/kgsFzTGJzg

— WorldVisionUN (@WorldVisionUN)

October 15, 2022

Among them, eight million people are currently experiencing severe food insecurity and could end up in famine, if urgent action is not taken.

More than half of the households affected by this acute food insecurity are in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Nigeria.

While in the central Sahel, which includes Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, more than 12.7 million people are affected.

Nigeria remains among the countries of greatest global concern for the period from October 2022 to January 2023 and for which immediate assistance is required.

2022 has been one of the most difficult years for children and their families in West and Central Africa, and this year’s lean season has been one of the worst in 10 years.

Hardest hit have been people living in conflict-affected regions.

Malnutrition rates among boys and girls under the age of five have skyrocketed,” laments Save the Children’s director for both African regions, Philippe Adapoe.

Save the Children denounces a multi-pronged crisis that combines the armed conflict, the long-term consequences of the restriction of activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and now the constant increase in the costs of basic food, fuel and the fertilizers.

Added to this are the effects of climate change, with floods that damage crops, or the reduction in the production of cereals and vegetables due to the decrease and lack of rain.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report