Xi Jinping Reaffirms One China Principle | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday during his opening speech at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) that Beijing will not renounce the use of force to achieve the reunification of Taiwan.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Xi Jinping calls to work for a modern socialist country

The president stated that “we will try to seek the prospect of a peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the greatest efforts, but we will never commit ourselves to abandoning the use of force.”

In this regard, the head of state pointed out that China reserves the possibility “of taking all necessary measures” while stressing that “the resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people themselves, and it must be resolved solely by the Chinese people.” Chinese”.

At the same time, the Chinese leader emphasized that “the historical gears of national reunification and national rejuvenation are moving forward (…) The reunification of the motherland must and will be achieved.”

However, he specified that the use of force is directed exclusively against interventionist practices and separatist attempts carried out by a “very small number” of people.

Similarly, the general secretary of the CCP stressed that “we have always shown respect and care for our compatriots in Taiwan and work to provide them with benefits (…) We will encourage compatriots from both shores to praise Chinese culture together.”

Tensions over Taiwan have increased since the visit to the island in August by the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in clear violation of the one-China principle.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report