Bulgarian prosecutor’s office believes that state sites were attacked from Russia

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Bulgarian prosecutor’s office believes that the person who carried out the cyber attack on the websites of state institutions of the country on Saturday is in Russia, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) reports.

“Deputy Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov, who is also the director of the National Investigation Service, told BTA on Sunday that the person who carried out the cyberattack on the websites of Bulgarian state institutions has been identified. Sarafov said that this person is not on the territory of Bulgaria, but his address is on the territory of Russia,” the agency reports.