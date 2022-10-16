US acknowledges ‘aggressiveness’ approach to supporting protests in Iran

WASHINGTON, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The United States is taking a series of “aggressive steps” to support protesters in Iran, said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

“We are taking a number of aggressive steps to support the protesters in Iran. First of all, we seek to bring to justice the brutal Iranian government officials who use repression against protesters, organize their beatings and killings,” Sullivan said on CNN Sunday. .

October 4, 13:23 Iran calls US sanctions a crime against humanity

At the end of September, the US Treasury issued a general license allowing the delivery of communication services to Iran via the Internet. As US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken later noted, the updated license would increase the Iranian population’s access to “fact-based information” and would help counter “the efforts of the Iranian government to control and censor its citizens.”

“We are always considering additional steps that can be taken. In fact, just this week I met with Iranian activists who are active outside their country to support those who are active inside it – to hear their views on what else measures the United States must take to support the protests in Iran,” the White House official added.

On September 13, Mahsa Amini was detained in Tehran by the vice police and sent to one of the Faraj centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In this center, the girl had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to the hospital. Three days later, on September 16, she died. Residents blamed the vice police for Mahsa’s death. People in different cities of the country began to gather on the streets to protest. Videos have been posted on social media showing girls cutting off their hair and burning a “hijab” or “Rusari” headscarf (which must necessarily cover the head of an Iranian woman).

October 3, 14:08 Iran’s supreme leader accuses US and Israel of fueling unrest

As a result, for several weeks, protests and riots were continuously held in a number of large cities in Iran. According to the latest reports, four members of the Basij militia were killed during them, and another 180 were stabbed. According to unofficial local media reports, 41 people were killed and about 100 people were injured. Videos of police being brutally treated and beaten by protesters were posted on social media. In addition, people staged robberies and pogroms on the streets of cities, causing damage to public and state infrastructure. So, for example, in the first days of the protests, more than 60 ambulances were smashed. In response, the Iranian authorities held large-scale demonstrations in support of the state system and the country’s regime.

According to statements by the Iranian authorities, the unrest in the country was directed from abroad. In this regard, the ambassadors of Great Britain and Norway, as well as the charge d’affaires of France in Iran, were summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. European diplomats were handed a note of protest in connection with the propaganda of subversive, anti-Iranian messages in their media, as well as calls for the overthrow of power in Iran.