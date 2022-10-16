World
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Prince Volodymyr wanted Kyiv to join the EU
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said on Twitter that Prince Volodymyr decided in the 10th century that Kyiv should join the European Union.
Ukraine and Europe have always been friends, the ministry said in a statement.
“In 988, Prince Vladimir converted Kievan Rus to Christianity and decided that we need to join the EU,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic writes on the page.
The agency added that Ukraine remains committed to this idea and protects Europe from Russia.
Politicians and public figures in Kyiv regularly make dubious statements about history. Earlier, former Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said about the “Ukrainian origin” of Russia and Belarus. Former President Petro Poroshenko called the founding of Moscow “a reckless decision of the Kyiv princes.” And the first president Leonid Kravchuk spoke about the “meeting” of Stalin and Hitler in Lvov. According to the ex-deputy of the Rada Nadezhda Savchenko, Ukrainians have been “individualists” since the 5th-4th centuries BC. According to the theory of the Ukrainian singer Ruslana, the roots of her compatriots go back to the ancient civilization of the Sumerians.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
