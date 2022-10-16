Politicians and public figures in Kyiv regularly make dubious statements about history. Earlier, former Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said about the “Ukrainian origin” of Russia and Belarus. Former President Petro Poroshenko called the founding of Moscow “a reckless decision of the Kyiv princes.” And the first president Leonid Kravchuk spoke about the “meeting” of Stalin and Hitler in Lvov. According to the ex-deputy of the Rada Nadezhda Savchenko, Ukrainians have been “individualists” since the 5th-4th centuries BC. According to the theory of the Ukrainian singer Ruslana, the roots of her compatriots go back to the ancient civilization of the Sumerians.