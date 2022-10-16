World
Pushilin awarded Minister of Culture of Chechnya Aishat Kadyrova
DONETSK, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin awarded the Minister of Culture of the Chechen Republic Aishat Kadyrova with the Order of Friendship, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
“Dear Aishat Ramzanovna, we recently had the opportunity to visit the Chechen Republic. And today we already have the opportunity to receive you in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Your visit is significant for us. We understand how much the Chechen people are doing to liberate the Donetsk People’s Republic and protect our great Motherland – Russia As for you personally, I myself know, and had the opportunity to talk with Ramzan Akhmatovich (Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic – ed.), you are distinguished by a really kind, brave heart, which led you to Donetsk when it is dangerous here, when there is shooting here, and literally today we saw that the Nazi regime does not stop at anything.Trying to inflict as much harm as possible on ordinary civilians who need protection and who need additional support.You are known as a defender of human rights.And therefore could not ignore everything what is happening in the Donetsk People’s Republic. You are doing a lot to support the fighters participating in a special military operation. Help them with your art, word and prayer. I am sure that your visit will be the beginning of new projects, interaction and strengthening of friendship between the Chechen Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic. I am very happy to present you with the Order of Friendship,” the head of the DPR said.
“Thank you very much. I convey greetings from the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov. Thank you very much,” Aishat Kadyrova said.
The meeting between the head of the DPR and the Minister of Culture of Chechnya took place on Sunday in Donetsk. At the meeting, the head of the DPR also presented award weapons to the delegation of the Chechen Republic.
