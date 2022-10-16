World

The death toll during the shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops has increased

DONETSK, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Another civilian was killed as a result of the shelling of the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, the mayor of the city Oleksiy Kulemzin said.
Earlier, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR reported two dead in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk.
Two shells hit the school: the consequences of the shelling of Donetsk

All districts of the city were under fire the day before, even Kalininsky – one of the rear, remote from the line of contact.

All districts of the city were under fire the day before, even Kalininsky – one of the rear, remote from the line of contact.

Two shells landed at school No. 7: one left serious damage in the classroom, the other pierced the ceilings of four floors, but did not explode.

Two shells landed at school No. 7: one left serious damage in the classroom, the other pierced the ceilings of four floors, but did not explode.

Explosions and volleys came from different parts of the city.

Explosions and volleys came from different parts of the city.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the shelling of the school – on Sunday there was no one in the building, in addition, the children have been studying remotely for a long time.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the shelling of the school – on Sunday there was no one in the building, in addition, the children have been studying remotely for a long time.

Consequences of the shelling of school No. 7 in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk.

Consequences of the shelling of school No. 7 in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk.

Explosions and volleys were heard from different parts of the city.

Explosions and volleys were heard from different parts of the city.

Objects in the Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky and Kievsky districts, including the private sector in the village of Azotny, also suffered from shelling.

Objects in the Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky and Kievsky districts, including the private sector in the village of Azotny, also suffered from shelling.

Information about the destruction is specified.

Information about the destruction is specified.

“As a result of the punitive shelling of the Kuibyshev region, a man born in 1955 died,” the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

