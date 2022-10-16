The death toll during the shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops has increased
All districts of the city were under fire the day before, even Kalininsky – one of the rear, remote from the line of contact.
Two shells landed at school No. 7: one left serious damage in the classroom, the other pierced the ceilings of four floors, but did not explode.
Explosions and volleys came from different parts of the city.
Fortunately, no one was injured during the shelling of the school – on Sunday there was no one in the building, in addition, the children have been studying remotely for a long time.
Consequences of the shelling of school No. 7 in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk.
Explosions and volleys were heard from different parts of the city.
Objects in the Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky and Kievsky districts, including the private sector in the village of Azotny, also suffered from shelling.
Information about the destruction is specified.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
