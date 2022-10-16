In Chisinau, the police began to remove the tents of demonstrators

CHISINAU, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Moldovan police unblocked traffic in Chisinau and began to dismantle the tents set up in front of the parliament and the presidential palace, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

An indefinite protest action of supporters of the Shor party has been held in Chisinau since September 18, the demonstrators live in tents in the park in front of the parliament and opposite the presidential palace. A week earlier, the Shor party delivered an ultimatum to the authorities, demanding that they compensate for the increase in gas and electricity tariffs and provide material assistance to the population. The authorities were given seven days to comply with these requirements, but there was no reaction.

The protesters intended to occupy the central square of the Great National Assembly in front of the government building of Moldova, having coordinated this with the local authorities. However, the police blocked their way to the square, so the stage was set right at the crossroads. Traffic in the center of the capital of Moldova was blocked on several streets at once, about 70 tents were set up on the central boulevard.

In the evening, the police began to dismantle the tent city, warning that the four hours allocated for the protest had ended.

“Dear protesters, the protest action is coming to an end! Please unblock the street, four hours of the protest action is over, please unblock the street to resume traffic, please comply with the decision of the Commission for Emergency Situations,” one of the police officers addressed the protesters.

Immediately after this, special forces soldiers and carabinieri appeared, who began to dismantle the tents and throw them into trucks;

This week, the authorities of the republic adopted new rules for holding protests during the state of emergency in force in the country since February 24. Blocking roads during protests is possible only on non-working days, the protest action must end in a maximum of four hours. In the event of a breach of public order, the police have the right to remove the violators from the crowd without coordinating with the protests. If the violations become too serious, the police may demand that the organizers stop the demonstration immediately.

The protesters are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.

Numerous polls show that about 60% of the country’s population doubts the ability of the ruling Action and Solidarity party to stay in power for another three years before the next parliamentary elections. Also, about 70% of Moldovans are disappointed with the policy of the authorities and almost 65% support the idea of ​​changing the government.