Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs insists on military assistance to Ukraine

TEL AVIV, Oct 16 – RIA Novosti. Israel should begin to provide military assistance to Ukraine after the appearance of information about the supply of ballistic missiles by Iran to Russia, Israel should begin to provide military assistance to Ukraine after the appearance of information about the supply of ballistic missiles by Iran to Russia, thinks Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai.

“This morning it became known that Iran is transferring ballistic missiles to Russia. There is no longer any doubt about what position Israel should take in this bloody conflict. The time has come to supply Ukraine with military assistance, as the US and NATO countries do,” the minister wrote on his official Twitter page.

Since the beginning of the special operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, Israel has been supplying Kyiv with only humanitarian aid and limited quantities of protective equipment for employees of civil emergency services.

On Sunday, the Israeli state television and radio company CAN reported on the expected delivery of ballistic missiles of its own production by Iran to Russia, citing the publication of the Washington Post newspaper. According to US intelligence cited by journalists, we are talking about a batch of Fatah-110 and Zolfgar short-range missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers. The publication reports that Iran is also preparing to supply “additional” unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia.

Earlier in early October, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the Iranian side did not supply Russia with weapons for use in hostilities in Ukraine, since “any support with weapons by one of the parties to the conflict will delay the possibility of establishing peace.”

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the topic of Russia’s purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially thrown into the American media.