Police and special forces dismantled a tent city of protesters in Chisinau

CHISINAU, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Moldovan police, together with special forces, dismantled the tent city of demonstrators in front of the parliament and the presidential palace in Chisinau, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

An indefinite protest action of supporters of the Shor party has been held in the city since September 18. Today, during another rally, protesters set up tents on the central street of Chisinau, blocking traffic. Four hours later, police officers, together with special forces, asked people to remove the tents, and then began to forcibly dismantle them. After that, they were piled in a heap in the middle of the roadway, then loaded into cars and taken away in an unknown direction.

20:24 Protesters in Chisinau did not have time to pick up things from dismantled tents

Residents of the protest town reported that they did not have time to take things from the tents when the special forces began to dismantle them. They noted that no one offered resistance to the police officers. Law enforcement officials did not allow the demonstrators to take their property, but they still try to get to the rubble from the tents.

The press service of the police, in turn, said that the organizers of the protest violated the rules for holding demonstrations and provoked riots, endangering public safety.

“The organizers of the protest deliberately violated the requirements previously established during a joint meeting between them, the Chisinau City Hall and the police. A number of provocations against law enforcement agencies and actions aimed at destabilizing <...> all actions were aimed at inciting unrest and endangering public safety,” the ministry said.

The police also noted that the organizers refused to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and did not comply with the demand to change the place of the protest. According to the agency, the demonstrators “recoursed to hate speech, did not comply with the requirements, allowed protests contrary to previously established rules and which could lead to escalation and danger to citizens.”

This week, the authorities of the republic changed the rules for holding protests for the duration of the state of emergency in the country since February 24. Blocking roads is now possible only on non-working days, promotions must be completed in a maximum of four hours. In case of violation of public order, the police have the right to remove violators from the crowd without the consent of the protesters. If the violations become too serious, the police may demand that the organizers stop the demonstration immediately.

The protesters are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.

Numerous polls show that about 60% of the country’s population doubt the ability of the ruling Action and Solidarity party to stay in power for another three years, until the next parliamentary elections. Also, about 70% of Moldovans are disappointed with the policy of the authorities and almost 65% support the idea of ​​changing the government.