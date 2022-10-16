Protesters in Chisinau did not have time to pick up things from dismantled tents

CHISINAU, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Residents of the protest town, which was located in the center of Chisinau, did not have time to take things from the tents when the special forces began to dismantle them, although no one resisted the police, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

An indefinite protest action by supporters of the Shor party has been held in Chisinau since September 18, the demonstrators set up tents in the square in front of the parliament and opposite the presidential palace. On Sunday, during another rally, protesters set up tents on the central street of Chisinau, blocking traffic. Four hours later, police officers, together with special forces, asked people to remove the tents, and why they began to forcibly dismantle them. The tents that had been standing for five weeks in the center of Chisinau were piled in a heap in the middle of the roadway, then they were loaded into cars and taken away in an unknown direction.

“Why didn’t they at least warn us, took us directly with personal belongings, didn’t let us pick up the bag, but we didn’t resist – we immediately stepped aside,” a resident of Orhei, who lived in a tent city, complained to a RIA Novosti correspondent.

She was echoed by another protester, who noted that he asked the police to at least take away some of the things from the tent while they wait for a new car to remove the excess from the park. He also got rejected. Despite this, the protesters still try to make their way to the rubble from the tents to find the property.

This week, the authorities of the republic adopted new rules for holding protests during the state of emergency in force in the country since February 24. Blocking roads during protests is possible only on non-working days, the protest action must end in a maximum of four hours. In the event of a breach of public order, the police have the right to remove the violators from the crowd without coordinating with the protests. If the violations become too serious, the police may demand that the organizers stop the demonstration immediately.

16:00 Moldovan police did not let protesters into the main square

The protesters are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.

Numerous polls show that about 60% of the country’s population doubts the ability of the ruling Action and Solidarity party to stay in power for another three years before the next parliamentary elections. Also, about 70% of Moldovans are disappointed with the policy of the authorities and almost 65% support the idea of ​​changing the government.