Who was the African revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara? | News

Thomas Sankara is considered the father of the Revolution in Burkina Faso, a West African country. 35 years after his assassination in a coup, the world continues to remember his thought and legacy.

Sankara was born on December 21, 1949 and presided over his country from 1983 until October 15, 1987. With a military background, with a Marxist ideology, he came to power through a revolutionary movement that received popular support.

Its objective was to eliminate corruption and the dominance of the former French colonial power and promote an unprecedented program of social and economic change on the African continent.

34 years have passed since the assassination of Thomas Sankara. His assassination put an end to the socialist experience in Burkina Faso. As he said shortly before he died: “Although revolutionaries can be killed, their ideas can never be killed”

THREAD: Socialist Burkina Faso (1983-87)



October 14, 2021

Charismatic figure within African politics, internationally recognized as the “African Che Guevara”, who from a perspective of national renewal baptized Burkina Faso as Upper Volta, which means “the country of upright men”.

Since his assassination during the coup provoked by Blaise Compaoré, who was backed by the French, the family has developed information campaigns so that the truth about the events is known.

Social politics

Internally, it generated food programs to prevent famine by developing agrarian self-sufficiency and, consequently, a reform of land ownership that made it possible to double wheat production.

It also gave priority to education through a national literacy campaign, while promoting public health by vaccinating 2.5 million children against meningitis, yellow fever and measles.

#OTD 34 yrs ago:

Thomas Sankara was murdered in a French-sponsored capitalist coup.

Burkina Faso's leader built 350 schools, increased the literacy rate by 60%, banned forced marriages, vaccinated 2.5m citizens, redistributed land & planted 10m trees, all in 4 years.

R.I.P.



October 15, 2021

He suspended rural taxes and national revenues, while establishing an ambitious program of construction of railways and highways of national scope.

women’s rights

The African leader was committed to fighting for women’s rights, which led him to ban female genital mutilation, forced marriages and polygamy.

He appointed several women to high government positions and encouraged them to work outside the home, as well as to continue as students in schools even if they were pregnant.

Foreign policy

Sankara’s international vision focused on anti-imperialism, avoiding foreign aid, pushing for debt reduction, nationalizing the nation’s land and mineral wealth, to avoid the power and influence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Other transformations

Sankara prohibited the formation of unions and the existence of a private press, both of a private nature, since they could be manipulated by external influences that did not see favorably the social transformations that were taking place in the country.

He confronted corrupt officials, counter-revolutionaries and so-called “lazy workers” in the cities and workplaces through the people’s revolutionary courts.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



