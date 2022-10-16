Death toll rises to 41 after Türkiye mine explosion | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The number of workers who died in an explosion at a coal mine in northern Türkiye has risen to 41, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reported on Saturday, who went to the scene of the incident.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Death toll rises to 28 in Türkiye mine explosion

Speaking to the press, Erdogan stated: “How the explosion happened and who is responsible, if any, will be revealed through administrative and judicial investigations.”

“We no longer want to see unnecessary or lost risks in our mines. We are in the process of doing everything we can to bury mining accidents in history using the full capabilities of technology,” he said.

Erdogan, who arrived at the coal mine where the explosion took place in the Amasra district of Bartın province on the Black Sea shore, inspected the blast site in the company of ministers, rescue authorities and service officials. of emergencies.

President Erdogan was briefed by the Minister of the Interior, Süleyman Soylu, the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Vedat Bilgin, and the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Dönmez, about the work carried out and the most recent situation in the mining area.

Cumhurbaşkanı @RTErdoganBartın’ın Amasra ilçesinde patlama meydana gelen Türkiye Taşkömürü Kurumu (TTK) Amasra Müessese Müdürlüğü’ne bağlı maden ocağında incelemelerde bulundu. pic.twitter.com/k92reFPOaC

— TC Cumhurbaşkanlığı (@tcbestepe)

October 15, 2022

Erdogan, who moved to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency’s Mobile Disaster Coordination Center (AFAD), chaired the coordination meeting.

“One of our injured has been discharged,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, adding that 11 injured workers are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Soylu told reporters in the Amasra district of Bartin province, where dozens of miners have been trapped underground since around 6:15 p.m. local time (3:15 p.m. GMT) on Friday.

The official confirmed that 58 of the 110 miners were rescued, but there is uncertainty about one of the miners, adding that search and rescue efforts are currently underway.

For his part, the head of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Donmez, pointed out that the fire that broke out in a gallery after the mine explosion is practically under control.

The mine is under the administration of the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report