Israeli occupation forces kill Palestinian in Ramallah | News

Palestinian youth Qais Shejaiya was killed on Friday night by Israeli occupation troops while raiding the Yalazon refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israeli army kills Palestinian youth in Hebron

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Shejaiya’s body has been held by the Israeli military.

This Saturday morning, Israeli soldiers raided Shejaiya’s house in Deir Jarir, ransacked it and arrested three people, according to local sources.

A photo of young Qais Shejaiya, taken on 18 October 2015, when he was shot & arrested by Israeli occupation forces near Beit El military base.

Today, 23 year old Qais was shot & killed by the same forces, following an exchange of gunfire at the same location.

Seven years apart. pic.twitter.com/2FiPcpo3ob

— Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo)

October 14, 2022

When he was 16 years old, Qais Shejaiya had been the victim of Israeli fire in exactly the same place on October 17, 2015. He had been seriously injured before being arrested.

The incident came amid an increase in Israeli attacks in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, and hours after Israeli forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp. Two Palestinians were killed during the raid, including a doctor.

Since the beginning of October, at least 10 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, while dozens of cases of violence at the hands of Jewish settlers have been recorded.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



