China holds XX National Congress of the Communist Party | In deep

This Sunday, October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (PCCh) will officially begin in Beijing, the capital of China. The process to elect the highest authorities of the political party and the country will begin at the meeting, as well as they will dictate the political and ideological guidelines that will govern that Asian nation in the coming years.

The event that takes place every five years this time will bring together 2,296 delegates who are part of the 96 million members of the CCP.

The group was elected in 38 electoral units from different constituencies, which in turn represent the various social sectors of the country, including peasants, workers, military, scientists, educators and financial institutions.

The delegates chosen to attend the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are broadly representative, the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee said on Monday.

According to figures published by the Chinese newspaper People Daily, a third of the delegates come from the grassroots, of which 27 percent are women, which represents an increase of 2.9 percent compared to the previous congress held in 2017, meanwhile, 3.7 percent are peasants, 8.4 percent are workers and 11.6 are professionals and technicians, likewise 264 delegates represent 40 ethnic minorities.

The almost three thousand delegates of the National Congress will have the task of selecting the members of the Central Commission for Discipline and Inspection and the Central Committee, which for the next five years will be the highest governing body of the party, having the power to endorse resolutions, Politburo appointments and five-year plans.

reporters’ workspace of the media center for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua).

The 20th Central Committee will also have the responsibility of choosing in its first plenary session after the National Congress the 25 members of the Politburo, the 7 Permanent members of the Politburo, the General Secretary of the CCP, the Secretary of the Party and the Central Military Commission. .

In 2018, the Chinese parliament approved a series of constitutional reforms through which it eliminated the legislative provision that prevented a president from being reelected for more than two consecutive terms, so it is not ruled out that President Xi Jinping be ratified as Secretary General of the PCCh, to lead a third government, after the XX National Congress of the political group.

China will unswervingly advance in opening up to cover more fields in a broader scope and in greater depth, Sun Yeli, spokesperson for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said on Saturday.

High-level opening is an inherent part of the new development paradigm, Sun said at a press conference on the eve of the congress opening.

Fostering a new development paradigm with domestic circulation as the pillar and domestic and international circulation reinforcing each other will generate lasting momentum for the long-term development of the Chinese economy as well as the steady recovery of the world economy, the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



