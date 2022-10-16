They demand an increase in pensions and salaries in Madrid, Spain | News

Report This Content

At least 15,000 people demonstrated this Saturday in Madrid, the capital of Spain, to demand an increase in pensions and salaries, in correspondence with the current Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered in the country, and denounce the intention of the Government to privatize pensions.

The march was called by the State Coordinator for the Defense of the Public Pension System (Coespe), and brought together in Madrid pensioners, workers and laborers from all the Spanish provinces, who also requested the end of the gender gap in the pension system. pensions.

As explained to the local press by the spokesman for Coespe, Ramón Franquesa, it is intended that the Government cease using the pretext of inflation to further impoverish pensioners and deny their right to receive decent wages.

“We are here to ask that pensions and salaries rise with the cost of living, the same thing that French workers will demand tomorrow in Paris, the same thing that we have been demanding for months in the squares of hundreds of cities and towns throughout Spain. “Franquesa said.

In relation to the privatization of Social Security, the entity‘s spokesman assured that the Spanish pension system is solvent, unlike the private ones, and recalled that some of the latter went bankrupt last week on the London Stock Exchange, United Kingdom.

“It is unacceptable that Social Security contributions are diverted to private pension systems for current workers. That subtracts income from Social Security and pensioners but, on the other hand, it takes the money from future pensions to tax havens”, he explained.

For his part, the general secretary of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Miguel Fadrique, and the spokesman for the Platform in Defense of Public Pensions, José Luis Molano, agreed that if they lower their guard, the working classes will continue to lose purchasing power.

Although the Spanish government recently announced the increase in pensions for 2023 by 8.5 percent, many consider that the measure is insufficient since the CPI exceeded 10 percent.

In addition to this, the Executive recently announced a growth of 25.8 percent in the budget for Defense for 2023, in order to comply with the commitments made with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to allocate, for 2029, two percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the military cause.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



