Government of Uganda decrees confinement due to Ebola outbreak | News

The Government of Uganda decreed this Saturday a 21-day confinement, as well as other limitations in the Mubende and Kasanda districts, in order to stop the current Ebola outbreak, which already has 58 positive cases and 19 deaths.

Death toll from Ebola outbreak in Uganda rises to 19

Through a televised appearance, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni explained that travel will be limited, for which private or public transport, as well as so-called motorcycle taxis, will not be able to leave those areas located in the center of that African nation, which They will impose a curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. (local time).

“People who travel through Mubende and Kasanda can do so after obtaining a permit from the Police but they are not allowed to stop or pick up someone,” said the president, and also explained that carriers must leave their merchandise before 5:00 p.m. local time).

Museveni also indicated the closure of places for leisure, recreation and religious worship. Although schools will not close for the time being, they will operate under strict security protocols.

“If any child misses school, the director must inform the Health officials. All teachers and staff in contact with a child or a person with signs and symptoms of Ebola should stay home”, stressed the dignitary of the African country.

He also specified that the burials of deceased as a consequence or not of Ebola will be carried out by health workers.

Last September, the Mubende district reported six deaths from suspected Ebola, and after confirming the first death from the disease, the Government declared the outbreak on the 20th of that month.

Preliminary investigations, supported by the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), showed that the Sudan strain is circulating in the area, characterized by lower transmissibility and mortality.

At the time, government authorities dismissed the urgency of applying lockdown measures, stating that it would be easy to contain the spread of the virus and that the disease would be fought differently.

Faced with the current outbreak in Uganda, countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Somalia are on alert to prevent their populations from becoming infected with a virus that causes a serious disease, and whose transmission route is contact direct contact with body fluids and blood of affected people or animals.

Between 2014 and 2016, the Ebola virus spread through several West African nations, where more than 28,500 cases were registered, of which 11,300 died.





