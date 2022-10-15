Scholz wanted to radically change the European Union

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking at the congress of the Party of European Socialists, called for EU enlargement, writes Die Zeit with reference to the news agency dpa.

The head of the German government believes that the European Union, “consisting of 27, 30 or 36 states and with 500 million free and equal citizens living in it, will be able to further strengthen its influence in the world .”

“I support the idea of ​​EU enlargement. The fact that the EU continues to grow eastward is a win-win for all of us,” the chancellor said.

Scholz also advocated the gradual abolition of the principle of unanimity in decision-making in foreign policy and in other areas, in particular, in the field of taxation.

“I know that we have to make a lot of efforts to convince everyone, but I also make it clear: if our goal is a geopolitical Europe, then the decisions of the majority are the acquisition, not the loss of sovereignty,” he said.

Volodymyr Zelensky on February 28 signed an application for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. The heads of state and government of the EU at the summit in Brussels on June 23 approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union. To start accession negotiations, countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including reforms.

Obtaining the status of a candidate is only the beginning of a rather long journey towards joining the EU. Turkey has been a candidate since 1999, North Macedonia since 2005, Montenegro since 2010 and Serbia since 2012. Croatia was the last country to join the EU in 2013, a ten-year process.