In Chisinau, protesters picketed the presidential palace

CHISINAU, October 15 – RIA Novosti. About a hundred demonstrators of the “City of Change” tent in the center of Chisinau held another protest rally on Saturday, demanding the resignation of the Moldovan leadership, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

In the center of Chisinau, an indefinite protest action organized by the opposition Shor party has been going on for almost a month. In the square in front of the parliament, the protesters formed a tent “City of Changes”. The demonstrators demand the resignation of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, parliament and government, as well as early elections. The protesters are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.

Various actions – flash mobs, pickets, rallies are held daily by protesters.

On Saturday, the demonstrators once again picketed the presidential palace, having previously unfurled a large banner with anti-government slogans nearby.

The picket was not without incident. Counter-demonstrators from among the supporters of President Sandu came out to the protesters, a small skirmish ensued, but the police intervened in the actions of the participants in the conflict, forming a “human shield”. Thus, the provocation was avoided.

The representative of the organizers of the protest, the chairman of the Orhei district of Moldova, Dinu Turcanu, told RIA Novosti that the inhabitants of the protest town do not violate public order, but almost daily record cases of provocation and pressure attempts.

Earlier on Friday, during another provocative escapade, there was a clash between the police and the demonstrators. Four people were arrested as a result of the incident. In the evening they were released from the police station.

On Sunday, another mass protest action was announced in Chisinau, which will take place on the central square of the city, in front of the government building.