In Chisinau, protesters picketed the presidential palace

In the center of Chisinau, an indefinite protest action organized by the opposition Shor party has been going on for almost a month. In the square in front of the parliament, the protesters formed a tent “City of Changes”. The demonstrators demand the resignation of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, parliament and government, as well as early elections. The protesters are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.