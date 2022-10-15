World

Medvedev commented on Macron’s words about Russia in Transcaucasia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes that French President Emmanuel Macron’s “perverse and unacceptable” statement about the Russian Federation in the Transcaucasus can be explained by the position of a flawed perception of reality.
Macron previously stated that Russia allegedly uses the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to destabilize the South Caucasus.
October 11, 17:14

Zakharova announced EU interference in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement

“The favorite method of European politics is to blame it on a healthy head. There is no other way to explain the latest statement of French President Emmanuel Macron. The Frenchman accused Russia, I quote, of “inflaming the situation” on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in order to “destabilize the situation” in the Caucasus and beyond. The statement is more than incorrect. Boorish. Perverted and unacceptable, as the president of our country called it. But, I will add, it is quite understandable from the position of a flawed and obsequious Atlantic perception of reality,” Medvedev wrote on his page in VKontakte “.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

In the United States named three key allies, which must be abandoned

25 mins ago

Norwegian police detained a Russian because of two drones in his luggage

47 mins ago

MP accuses Canada of weak military support for Ukraine

1 hour ago

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister answered the question about the US refusal to supply ATACMS

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.