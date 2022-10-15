World
Medvedev commented on Macron’s words about Russia in Transcaucasia
MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes that French President Emmanuel Macron’s “perverse and unacceptable” statement about the Russian Federation in the Transcaucasus can be explained by the position of a flawed perception of reality.
Macron previously stated that Russia allegedly uses the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to destabilize the South Caucasus.
“The favorite method of European politics is to blame it on a healthy head. There is no other way to explain the latest statement of French President Emmanuel Macron. The Frenchman accused Russia, I quote, of “inflaming the situation” on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in order to “destabilize the situation” in the Caucasus and beyond. The statement is more than incorrect. Boorish. Perverted and unacceptable, as the president of our country called it. But, I will add, it is quite understandable from the position of a flawed and obsequious Atlantic perception of reality,” Medvedev wrote on his page in VKontakte “.
