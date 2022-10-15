World

Norwegian police detained a Russian because of two drones in his luggage

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Norwegian police detained another Russian citizen at Tromso Airport in the north of the country, accusing him of flying a drone, NRK TV channel reported on Saturday.
On Friday, a court in Norway sent a Russian with an Israeli passport under arrest for two weeks, who was detained at the border after finding two drones and a lot of memory cards in his luggage.
“On Friday morning, a Russian was arrested and charged with flying a drone in Norway. In his cell, the police found pictures from the airport in Kirkenes and pictures of a Norwegian armed forces Bell helicopter. This is the second detention of Russians with drones in a week,” the channel said.
It is noted that the man on Saturday was taken into custody for four weeks.
According to the newspaper VG, citing the police, the suspect, a 51-year-old man, was detained “with a large number of photographs.”
According to the publication, the man explained that he crossed the border at the Storskog checkpoint on Thursday, while on his way to Svalbard in connection with a business trip. “The man admitted to flying the drone, but says he only took pictures for personal purposes,” VG notes.
