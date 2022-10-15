MP accuses Canada of weak military support for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 – RIA Novosti. Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the faction “Voice” Inna Sovsun accused the Canadian authorities of weak military support for Kyiv.

“The lack of decisions on (deliveries of) armored vehicles, including tanks capable of protecting our military, is simply inexplicable. I really hope that Canada will reconsider (its position – ed.),” Sovsun said in an interview with Canadian CBC Radio.

She added that she wants to hear explanations from Canada, as well as from Germany and the United States, which is why decisions have not yet been made to increase the supply of weapons, including armored vehicles, which Kyiv is asking for from its Western allies.

On Wednesday, Canadian authorities announced another package of military assistance to Ukraine from its own military stockpiles, which included 155mm NATO-standard artillery shells, fuses, chargers compatible with M777 howitzers, drone cameras, satellite communications services and 400,000 units of winter clothes.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.