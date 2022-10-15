MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna said in an interview with Newsweek that Kyiv is still “very far” from a positive response to the supply of American ATACMS missiles with a range of about 300 kilometers.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was refusing to transfer ATACMS missiles with a range of about 300 kilometers to Ukraine due to disagreements over possible strikes on targets in Crimea, despite Kyiv’s insistent requests. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, in an interview with RIA Novosti, said that the start of deliveries of such missiles to Kyiv is fraught with a direct involvement of the United States in a military conflict with Russia.

When asked if Ukraine was close to concluding an agreement on the supply of ATACMS fighters and missiles, Stefanyshina replied that it was “very far” from a positive answer, but Kyiv had made “significant progress.”

The Russian Federation has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.