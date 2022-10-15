World
Lithuanian Foreign Minister urges allies to help Ukraine pay for Starlink
MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis urged allies of Ukraine to help it pay for Starlink service or find an alternative communication service provider.
“Internet connectivity in Ukraine is too important to be left in the hands of one private individual. Let’s find a way to form a coalition of Ukrainian allies to pay for Starlink, or let’s find an alternative provider. Lithuania is ready to do its part,” Landsbergis tweeted.
The day before, American entrepreneur Elon Musk confirmed that his company SpaceX can no longer pay for Starlink services in Ukraine. Earlier, the media, citing documents, wrote that SpaceX is asking the Pentagon to cover these costs.
To date, about 20,000 Starlink terminals have been transferred to Ukraine. Musk said that the related operations cost SpaceX $80 million, and by the end of the year, these costs will exceed $100 million.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
