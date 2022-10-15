French unions call for mobilization for October 18 | News

Report This Content

Several unions in France issued a statement to call for a large mobilization in the professional sectors for next October 18 for wage increases and in defense of the right to strike.

Nuclear power plants join energy strike in France

The call was made by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the General Confederation of Labor – Force Obrera (Force Ouvrière), Solidaires and the United Trade Union Federation (FSU).

This call comes in the midst of the strike of refinery workers who have registered in the country to demand better wages.

“While making huge profits, the companies in the oil industry, in particular Total and Exxon, refuse to accede to the demands of the employees who are mobilizing massively for the immediate opening of serious negotiations,” the statement said.

Intersyndical communication: Mobilisations et grèves on October 18 for the increase in wages and the defense of the right of grève.

Les OS et de jeunesse appellent les salaries, les retraités, les deprivés d’emploi et la jeunesse à se mobiliser. pic.twitter.com/dycduS9khW

— force_ouvriere (@force_ouvriere)

October 13, 2022

So far, four of the seven French refiners are on strike to demand a 10 percent wage increase, with 7 percent to offset the impact of inflation and 3 percent for profit sharing.

For its part, the Government of France indicated that approximately 29 percent of gas stations are out of supply. “It is this situation of bosses’ blockade that today generates fuel shortages,” the unions said.

“The mobilization is reaching more and more sectors both in the private and public sectors. They and they obtain through their actions with their unions the opening of new negotiations and important salary advances. Today is the time to mobilize in all the professional sectors, both public and private”, they assure in the unions in the text.

In addition, they rejected the decision of the French Government to announce the forced mobilization of workers in the refineries that are on strike.

“This procedure, already condemned by the ILO (International Labor Organization), constitutes an unacceptable attack on the constitutional right to strike and fundamental freedoms,” they asserted.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

