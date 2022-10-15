Communist Party of China readies preparations for 20th Congress | News

Report This Content

The Communist Party of China (PCCh) finalizes the preparations to celebrate its XX National Congress that begins on October 16, local media highlighted this Thursday.

In this sense, the seventh plenary session of the XIX Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (PCCh) in the capital Beijing concluded with the publication of a statement.

On behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, read the work report of the conclave.

During this meeting, a document prepared by the XIX Central Committee of the PCCh for the XX National Congress, a report on the work of the Central Commission for Discipline Control and an amendment to the Party Statutes was discussed and approved.

During this meeting it was decided that these three documents will be sent to the XX National Congress where they will be discussed and examined.

The media highlight that 199 members and 159 alternate members of the Central Committee were present at the conclave, as well as members of the Central Commission for Discipline Control and other authorities from important departments, although they did not have the right to vote.

Delegates from all provinces and regions who will participate in the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of #China (CCP) began arriving in this capital today. Almost 2,300 militants were selected for the event – which will begin on October 16 pic.twitter.com/HsHjkXcoBS

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

October 13, 2022

In the text issued after the plenary, the work for the protection of national sovereignty was highlighted, referring to the Taiwan issue, as well as the improvement in democratic standards in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, where the principle of “ patriots run Hong Kong.”

During the plenary session, the work of the Party and the implementation of the thought of leader Xi Jinping on socialism with Chinese characteristics for the new era and the work towards the construction of a modern socialist country were emphasized.

Similarly, in the exchange, the work of the Disciplinary Commission was analyzed and its work, projects and results in the fight against corruption were applauded.

In the conclave, positive reference was made to the fight against Covid-19 and the advances in improving the quality of life of the population.

In sports, the excellent celebration of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games was applauded.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



