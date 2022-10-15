Palestinian President Condemns Israel’s Aggressions | News

Report This Content

The president of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, referred this Thursday to the need to strengthen international support for the fulfillment of the United Nations resolutions and accused Israel of violating all the signed agreements.

Israeli army kills Palestinian youth in Hebron

During his speech at the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Astana, Kazakhstan, the president condemned the Israeli occupation and proposed that other countries help the Palestinian people to realize their aspirations for independence.

Abbas reiterated that Israel has violated all the signed agreements, since it maintains the construction of colonial settlements, extrajudicial executions, demolitions, attacks against prisoners and blockades of Palestinian cities and towns, including the closure imposed on the Jerusalem camp of Shufat and the city of Nablus.

Urgent: Clashes with Israeli occupation forces in several cities in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

– An 18-year-old Palestinian was killed and dozens were injured.

– Israel blocks the Shufat refugee camp and the occupied city of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/AHBaYiwTep

– Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina)

October 12, 2022

He urged support for the recognition of Palestine as a member state with full rights in the United Nations Organization (UN) and that the State of Palestine emphasizes the need to address the threats of the Israeli occupation.

On Israel’s Zionist policy, the Free Palestine platform expressed, for its part, that “combating foreign military occupation is a right of all oppressed peoples, even more so when it comes to a colonialist occupying power, which practices Apartheid, it steals property and land from the population under occupation and carries out an ethnic cleansing that has been denounced by all the humanitarian organizations in the world”.

The Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Mohammad Shtayyeh, yesterday described the Israeli aggression in the occupied Palestinian territories as organized state terrorism.

Shtayyeh called for the settlers to be included in the terrorist lists and communicated that “the world must not remain silent in the face of the crimes committed in Palestinian cities, towns and refugee camps that claim the lives of children and young people as part of a systematic policy based on killing for killing”.





