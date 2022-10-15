UN warns that 2022 may be another record year for hunger | News

The World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations Organization (UN) announced this Thursday that 2022 may be another record year for hunger in the world, where more and more people are at risk of acute food insecurity.

The body’s text underlines that the climate crisis, conflicts and economic pressures increased the number of people suffering from hunger in the world from 282 million to 345 million, only in the initial months of the current year.

Against this background, the UN increased its assistance operations in order to reach 153 million inhabitants, and by June it had reached at least 111 million people.

The world is at risk of yet another year of record hunger as the global food crisis continues.

Este #WorldFoodDayWFP calls for global action for peace, economic stability and continued humanitarian support to ensure food security around the globe.

— World Food Program (@WFP)

October 13, 2022

In this case, the organization decided to prioritize Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, nations heavily hit by famine.

The executive director of the WFP, David Beasley, stressed for his part that this is an unprecedented crisis and everything seems to indicate that worse times may be coming.

The official stressed that in the last three years the hunger figures have reached alarming peaks and things can get worse.

“Let me be clear: things can and will get worse unless there is a large-scale, coordinated effort to address the root causes of this crisis. We cannot have another year of record hunger,” Beasley warned.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



