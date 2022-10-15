Shooting leaves five dead in North Carolina, USA | News

Report This Content

The authorities of the city of Raleigh, in North Carolina, United States (USA) reported that this Thursday there was a shooting in several places in a residential neighborhood with a balance of at least five people dead.

The mayor of Raleigh, Mary-Ann Baldwin, indicated at a press conference that among the people who lost their lives is a police officer who was off duty when the incident occurred and explained that security agents arrested the alleged perpetrator of the shooting.

“This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” the official said, adding that two more people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

The swift and coordinated efforts of local and state law enforcement have the suspect in custody and we are grateful for their efforts. We mourn for the victims of this horrific and infuriating act of violence. – RC

— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor)

October 14, 2022

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper posted on his Twitter account that “the swift and coordinated efforts of state and local law enforcement have the suspect in custody and we are grateful for their efforts.”

“We mourn the victims of this horrible and infuriating act of violence,” the governor said.

Local media outlets described the suspected shooter as a white teenager with a long gun.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

